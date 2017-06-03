What's on around Kansai
22Apr>17Jul
A Monumental Journey to the Far Side of the World: The Art of Renaissance Italy and the Boys of Tensho-Era Japan
When: 22 Apr 2017 - 17 Jul 2017
Where: Kobe City Museum Kōbe-shi
29Apr>02Jul
Ryan Gander – These Wings Aren’t For Flying
When: 29 Apr 2017 - 02 Jul 2017
Where: The National Museum of Art, Osaka Osaka
20May>09Jul
Fantastic Art in Belgium
When: 20 May 2017 - 09 Jul 2017
Where: Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art Kobe
06Jun>17Jul
Beauties of Naniwa – Kitano Tsunetomi Retrospective
When: 06 Jun 2017 - 17 Jul 2017
Where: Abeno Harukas Art Museum Osaka
Shimantogawa: Downstream Adventures
Paddle into the great outdoors and explore the twists and turns of Japan’s Shimanto River. ...
A Night in New York
Start spreading the news: The Suite is New York suave and the swankiest scene in town...
The Birthplace of Japanese Soy Sauce
In southern Wakayama at the factories of Yuasa Soy Sauce Limited, you can see 750 years of tradition in action and learn how to brew your own bottle...
Foodspotting
Okinawa is renowned for its beaches, music, and unique cuisine. Luckily, you don’t have to hop on a plane to get some Ryukyuan refreshments....
Love In Kansai
Three Japanese-American couples living in Kansai share their funny stories, challenges, and advice on being in an international marriage...